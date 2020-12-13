SpaceX pushes Sunday Falcon 9 rocket launch later into day

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is planned for late Sunday morning.

SpaceX originally planned to launch the Falcon 9 rocket on Friday, but just moments before launch, they stopped the clock and decided to try again over the weekend.

In a tweet, SpaceX said they wanted to perform additional ground system checkouts and that they are targeting no earlier than Sunday for its next launch attempt.

FOX 35 has since learned that liftoff is planned for 11:22 a.m. with almost a two-hour launch window.

Meteorologist Allison Gargaro says there is a zero chance of rain during the launch window and the probability of favorable weather is at 60 percent.

The rocket will carry an SXM-7 satellite for Sirius XM. It will replace the XM-3 satellite in Sirius XM's fleet, which provides satellite radio to people across North America.

If the rocket does not launch on Sunday, there is reportedly a backup opportunity for Monday at 11:22 a.m., again with a two-hour launch window.

This will be SpaceX's 25th launch this year.

This will be SpaceX's 25th launch this year.