SpaceX targeting Monday for next Starlink mission launch

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 51 mins ago
Air and Space
File image of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is gearing up for its next launch of Starlink satellites. 

The space company is targeting Monday, February 1, for the launch from Kennedy Space Center.

Liftoff is scheduled for 6:41 a.m. from Launch Pad 39A. The launch was initially scheduled for Sunday morning.

The goal of the mission is to provide worldwide, space-based broadband coverage.

Meanwhile, NASA and SpaceX announced that they are targeting no earlier than April 20 for the launch of the second crew rotation mission with astronauts to the International Space Station. The Crew-2 mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

