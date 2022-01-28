Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
2
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

SpaceX scrubs second attempt to launch Italian Earth observation satellite

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 6:13PM
Air and Space
FOX 13 News
spacex italian launch article

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX had to halt its second attempt at launching an Italian satellite into low Earth orbit Friday, due to unfavorable weather conditions. SpaceX also abandoned the original schedule on Thursday due to weather.

(Live video no longer available)

SpaceX again rescheduled its Falcon 9 rocket, with a new instantaneous launch window set for Saturday, January 29 at 6:11 p.m., from the Space Force launch complex at Cape Canaveral.

Learn more about the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 mission launch at https://www.spacex.com/launches/index.html.