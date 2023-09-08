Southbound lanes of I-87 closing Saturday for overpass repair

Last week’s 12-mile backup along the thruway in Nyack was a major headache for drivers. And it's looking like Saturday may not be any better.

The New York State Thruway Authority gave short notice last night that as of midnight tonight, all southbound lanes of Interstate 87 will be closed to traffic from exit 12 in West Nyack to Exit 9 in Tarrytown.

Crews will begin work tonight to fix the South Broadway overpass that was struck by an over-height tractor-trailer truck last week. The backup is expected to last through late afternoon.

"Following multiple inspections this week, Thruway and consulting engineers determined that two damaged girders should be removed and other work completed to stabilize the overpass," the Thruway Authority said in a statement.

"It’s a big inconvenience for everybody up here. I don’t think they’re in the business of making it convenient for us," one driver told FOX 5 NY.