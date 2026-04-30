Man with knife sparks Queens house explosion, injures officers, remains unaccounted for

The Brief A massive explosion and 5-alarm fire erupted at a South Ozone Park home as NYPD officers responded to a reported domestic dispute involving an armed, intoxicated man. Ten people, including multiple police officers, were hospitalized with minor injuries after the blast, which officials said violently threw officers off their feet. The 50-year-old suspect has been identified but has not been accounted for, and his whereabouts remain unknown as the investigation continues.



A knife-wielding man is unaccounted for after he allegedly set a fire that triggered a massive explosion at a Queens home early Thursday, leaving more than a dozen people displaced and multiple police officers injured, authorities said.

What we know:

The explosion happened just before 3 a.m. at a residence on 130th Street in South Ozone Park, where both NYPD officers and FDNY crews were responding to a reported domestic dispute.

Police said officers were called around 2:42 a.m. after a family member reported that a 50-year-old man, identified as Amru Parsaram, had arrived at the home intoxicated, armed with a knife, and that there was a smell of gas inside.

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video showed Parsaram entering a basement apartment where his wife, daughter and two grandchildren lived, carrying two garbage bags filled with canisters containing unknown substances, according to police. Authorities said he forced his way inside by pushing through an air conditioning unit.

Once inside, Parsaram allegedly threatened a family member with the knife. The daughter and two grandchildren were able to flee, and the remaining victim later escaped safely, police said.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim outside, who gave them a key to enter the home and apprehend the suspect. As officers approached the front door, a massive fiery explosion erupted at about 2:57 a.m., officials said.

"The officers were violently thrown off their feet," police said. Some were hurled into a front gate by the force of the blast.

Despite their injuries, several officers rushed into the burning home to search for residents and were able to help at least one person to safety, officials said.

All eight responding officers were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, including burns. One officer suffered a head laceration that required stitches.

The explosion sparked a fire that engulfed the multi-family home and spread to neighboring structures. FDNY officials said the blaze escalated to five alarms, bringing nearly 300 fire and EMS personnel to the scene.

Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building due to the intensity of the flames.

The structure has since partially collapsed, and crews plan to begin debris removal to search for anyone who may still be unaccounted for, FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito said.

Suspects whereabouts remain unknown

All known residents have been accounted for, but Parsaram remains missing, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Sixteen people have been displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting with shelter, officials said.

Police said there were three expired orders of protection against Parsaram, all filed by a relative who lived in the home.

The most recent expired in 2024.

"We got very lucky today," officials said, noting the outcome could have been far worse.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.