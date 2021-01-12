Source: NYC man was planning violence in DC

Federal authorities arrested a man in Queens who may have been planning to carry out violence in Washington, D.C., a law enforcement source told FOX 5 NY.

The FBI-NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested the suspect on weapons-related charges at a home near 76th Street and Eliot Ave in Middle Village.

He was involved in some online chatter about organizing an armed caravan to go to the nation's capital, a source said. The FBI has not officially confirmed that.

The suspect will appear before a magistrate in federal court in Brooklyn.

It is not known if he is connected to the Jan. 6 riots in and around the U.S. Capitol.