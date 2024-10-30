Somerville, NJ water main break closes schools, boil water advisory issued

All schools in Somerville, New Jersey are closed on Wednesday due to a major watermain break.

NJAW has issued a mandatory boil water advisory and FOX 5 NY's Jim Smith said there are some areas without service.

It happened on Route 206, shutting down the northbound lanes between South Bridge Street and Orlando Drive around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

NJAW is actively working to fix a 36-inch water main break.

"Water pressure is returning slowly in much of Somerville. Please try to conserve water. We may experience brief periods when water pressure drops or water is turned off while repairs are made. NJ American Water will provide a water advisory soon. Stay tuned for more updates," the Borough of Somerville said in a post on Facebook.

FOX 5 NY's Jim Smith said water service is being restored to the three towns or portions of three towns that were affected by this water main break.

Somerville library will also be closed for the rest of the day, the Borough of Somerville said. Borough Hall reopened at 1:45 p.m.

As of 2 p.m., Route 206 South is open, but Rt. 206 North is still closed.