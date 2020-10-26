More than 100 schools reopen in NYC hot spots

All schools in Queens and some in parts of Brooklyn that were in coronavirus 'hot spots' resumed in-person learning Monday.

103 schools reopened to part-time, in-person learning after a dip in positivity rates in the areas that were shut down two weeks earlier due to a flare-up of the potentially deadly disease. Weekly virus testing is now mandatory of teachers and staff at all reopened schools.

Clusters in Borough Park, Midwood, Gravesend, Orange, and Rockland Counties have seen cases trend down but not enough to reopen schools and non-essential businesses, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday.

43 public schools remain closed to in-person learning.

Across the nation, about half of U.S. states have seen their highest daily infection numbers so far at some point in October, and the country as a whole came very close to back-to-back record daily infection rates on Friday and Saturday.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that 83,718 new cases were reported Saturday, just shy of the 83,757 infections reported Friday. Before that, the most cases reported in the United States on a single day had been 77,362, on July 16.