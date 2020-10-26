Expand / Collapse search

More than 100 schools reopen in NYC hot spots

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Queens
All schools in Queens are reopening and some schools in Brooklyn will also as the number of COVID cases has dropped.

NEW YORK - All schools in Queens and some in parts of Brooklyn that were in coronavirus 'hot spots' resumed in-person learning Monday.

103 schools reopened to part-time, in-person learning after a dip in positivity rates in the areas that were shut down two weeks earlier due to a flare-up of the potentially deadly disease. Weekly virus testing is now mandatory of teachers and staff at all reopened schools.

Clusters in Borough Park, Midwood, Gravesend, Orange, and Rockland Counties have seen cases trend down but not enough to reopen schools and non-essential businesses, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday.

43 public schools remain closed to in-person learning.

CDC changes guidelines

The agency says that if you come into close contact with an infected person for just a few minutes at a time, but multiple times in the day totaling fifteen minutes, you could get COVID-19.

Across the nation, about half of U.S. states have seen their highest daily infection numbers so far at some point in October, and the country as a whole came very close to back-to-back record daily infection rates on Friday and Saturday.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that 83,718 new cases were reported Saturday, just shy of the 83,757 infections reported Friday. Before that, the most cases reported in the United States on a single day had been 77,362, on July 16.

