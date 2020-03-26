Some grocery stores close to protect customers, employees from COVID-19

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, concerns are growing for the safety of shoppers and grocery store workers.

Trader Joe's has closed several stores in the NY-Metro area for deep cleaning and sanitization after employees either reported symptoms related to coronavirus or tested positive for coronavirus.

In New York City, the stores in Chelsea and SoHo have closed after employees tested positive for coronavirus. In both cases, the employee was last in the store on March 17. A store in Union Square is also closed after an employee, who was last in the store on March 22, tested positive for coronavirus..

On Long Island, the Plainview store reopened on March 26 after a employee also recieved medical attention for a suspected coronavirus case.

And in New Jersey, a store in Florham Park is closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus and another store in Millburn is closed after a employee reported symptoms related to coronavirus. The employees were last in the stores on March 23 and 24, respectively.