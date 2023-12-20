Expand / Collapse search

NYC council bans solitary confinement

By Anders Hagstrom
New York City
FOX News
Rikers Island is pictured from the Bronx on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. Erick Tavira, 28 died at the George R. Vierno Center on the island about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. (Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via G

NEW YORK - The New York City Council passed legislation banning city jails from imposing solitary confinement on inmates in the vast majority of circumstances Wednesday evening.

The legislation comes despite protests from the New York City Police Department and Mayor Eric Adams. Adams has already vowed to veto the bill, but the City Council had enough votes to override the veto.

The city's bill would ban solitary confinement in all cases aside from a four-hour de-escalation period to be used in the event of an emergency. It would also require that all inmates be allowed 14 hours per day outside their cells.

The bill's supporters on the council argue solitary confinement constitutes torture. Council member Yusef Salaam, who was convicted in the Central Park Five case, is among the bill's 38 sponsors, according to The New York Times.

"You can hear people crying out," he told the outlet. "You can hear people in pain. You can hear people going through a mental breakdown. It’s one of the most horrific things to experience."


A number of prominent members of Congress have put their support behind the effort, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

FOX 5 NY contributed to this report.


 