Need solar eclipse glasses? Places in NY still giving them away for free

Looking to score last-minute solar eclipse glasses?

Welcome centers, rest stops and even the New York Public Library are still offering complimentary eclipse glasses.

According to ILoveNewYork.com, free, limited-edition, I LOVE NY glasses are available. While glasses are no longer available at certain locations, many still have them in stock. Here's the full list:

New York Public Library

***Supplies are limited. The NYPL says to contact your nearest branch about availability.

NYC's three public library systems are distributing free solar eclipse glasses.

Glasses were available while quantities last on a first-come, first-served basis at all New York Public Library – including the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island – and Queens Public Library locations.

Brooklyn Public Library locations were also giving away glasses.

Adirondacks

Lake Placid Visitor Bureau

Address: 2608 Main St. in Lake Placid.

Hours: Open daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Here's what the eclipse will look like in NYC.

Catskills

New Baltimore Service Area

Address: I-87 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 127. Located Northbound & Southbound between Exit 21B (Coxsackie) & Exit 21A (Berkshire Section/to Mass Pike) in Hannacroix.

Hours: Open 24/7.

Central New York

Mohawk Valley Welcome Center

Address: NYS Thruway (I-90), Westbound at Mohawk River Lock E13 (Milepost 187) in Fultonville.

Hours: Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oneida Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 244Located Eastbound between Exit 33 (Verona-Rome) & Exit 32 (Westmoreland-Rome) in Westmoreland.

Hours: Open 24/7.

Chautauqua-Allegheny

National Comedy Center

Address: 203 W. 2nd St. in Jamestown.

Hours: Open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday-Thursday (Closed on Tuesdays/Wednesdays).

Finger Lakes

Central NY Welcome Center

Address: 9090 Destiny USA Dr., 2nd level in Syracuse.

Hours: Open from 1 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Sunday: Noon – 4 p.m.

Finger Lakes Welcome Center

Address: 35 Lakefront Drive at NY.

Hours: Open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Port Byron Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 310. Located Eastbound between Exit 41 (Waterloo) & Exit 40 (Weedsport) in Port Byron.

Hours: Open 24/7.

Warners Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 292. Located Westbound between Exit 39 (Syracuse West) & Exit 40 (Weedsport) in Warners.

Hours: Open 24/7.

Junius Ponds Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 324. Located Westbound between Exit 41 (Waterloo) & Exit 42 (Geneva) in Phelps.

Hours: Open 24/7.

Clifton Springs Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 337. Located Eastbound between Exit 43 (Manchester) & Exit 42 (Geneva) in Clifton Springs.

Hours: Open 24/7.

Seneca Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 350. Located Westbound between Exit 44 (Canandaigua) & Exit 45 (Rochester I-490) in Victor.

Hours: Open 24/7.

Greater Niagara

Western NY Welcome Center

Address: 1999 Alvin Road (Exit 19 off I-190) in Grand Island.

Hours: Open daily from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pembroke Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 397. Located Eastbound between Exit 48A (Pembroke) & Exit 48 (Batavia) in Corfu.

Hours: Open 24/7.

Clarence Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 412. Located Westbound between Exit 48A (Pembroke) & Exit 49 (Depew) in Clarence.

Hours: Open 24/7.

Other solar eclipse viewing glasses are available for pick-up and purchase at certain locations. Click HERE for the full list.

In the Garden State, gift shops at the Liberty Science Center and New Jersey State Museum were giving out glasses.

How much do solar eclipse glasses cost?

Certain stores, such as Target, Walmart and Sears, were selling glasses, starting at $4.99. Glasses are also being sold on Amazon.

What is Amazon saying about fake eclipse glasses?

Solar eclipse glasses in the Amazon store must be ISO 12312-2 compliant and sourced from a recommended list of companies and organizations designated by the American Astronomical Society (AAS), according to the company.

Amazon said consumers with concerns about eclipse glasses they purchased can contact Amazon’s Customer Service directly, and they will investigate and help resolve the issue.

During the 2017 solar eclipse, Amazon contacted customers and provided refunds for eclipse glasses that may not have complied with industry standards and has since implemented new controls to ensure compliance, the company shared.

FOX Digital contributed to this report.