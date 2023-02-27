Man beat repeatedly with glass bottle in NYC unprovoked attack

The NYPD is searching for a suspect they said beat a man repeatedly in the head with a glass bottle.

It happened Sunday around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Lafayette and Prince streets in SoHo.

According to police, the 42-year-old victim was approached by the suspect, and unprovoked, the suspect struck the victim's head with a glass bottle multiple times.

The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled on foot westbound on Prince Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

