Soho Diner offers old-school atmosphere with modern touches

Soho Diner, which just opened its doors on Dec. 18, takes foodies back to the 1950s. The 24-hour restaurant sports vintage counters, booths and tabletops, hoping to offer its patrons an authentic New York City dining experience with a modern-day twist.

"What they've done really well as a diner is they've taken traditional diner food and put the Soho twist on it, so, we're big fans," customer Austin Brooks said.

The menu hopes to satisfy all different types of cravings.

"It encapsulates a lot of what is available here in New York," Executive Chef Christopher Faulkner said. "We have a ham steak with a chimichurri sauce, a little salad with pork cracklings inside of it, so that could be definitely Latino-inspired."

The menu has a long list of options to choose from. If you live in New York City, you've probably heard of "disco fries" but the Soho Diner's disco fries are a bit different. They're bathed in a warm raclette cheese and chicken sausage gravy.

Meantime, if you're craving a stack of flapjacks, you might instead opt for vegan-friendly banana pancakes or a matcha milkshake.

Artan Gjoni, the diner's general manager, told FOX 5 NY that 24-hour diners are hard to come by these days, especially due to Manhattan's rising rent and redevelopment.

"It's very difficult to operate a 24-hour diner. It takes a big team behind it. What we did here, opening a 24-hour diner, is not that many people do it anymore," Gjoni said. "It's a big risk. At the same time, you have to have a big following for that."

However, diners are a staple of American culture, offering speedy service and short wait-times all at affordable prices, keeping customers like Alex Britton coming back for more.

"I just like coming and getting a burger, chicken sandwich, something like that," Britton said. "It's the only place you can get that kind of food in the neighborhood so that's why we always keep coming."

Soho Diner | 320 West Broadway, New York N.Y. 10013 | 212-965-3011 | sohodinernyc.com