SoHo art gallery vandalized on anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre

A SoHo art gallery commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre was vandalized and police are investigating it as a hate crime.

"It’s to be expected," said Dr. Ricco Wright, owner of Black Wall Street Gallery. "I’m not shocked nor surprised. This is a 21 piece salute to the ancestors who lost their lives in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre."

The Tulsa Race Massacre began 100 years ago. On May 31, 1921, a white mob descended on a black neighborhood and an economic hub called Greenwood following rumored reports of a black man assaulting a white woman. Over the span of 18 hours, that mob destroyed Greenwood, known as Black Wall Street. Rioters burned more than 1,000 homes and businesses to the ground and murdered an estimated 300 people while taking thousands of black Tulsans into custody.

When Dr. Wright noticed his gallery vandalized, it became even more painful as he believes it’s targeted. Police say someone used white paint to cover up the name Black Wall Street Gallery.

"I think it’s important for New Yorkers to see racism still exists in 2021. Even in New York City," said Dr. Wright.

No other businesses in the area appear to be damaged, added Dr. Wright. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating. No arrests have been made.

