Softball World Series beckons for Rockland County Little League team

Eleven girls make up the South Orangetown Softball Little League team. They are a team of 12-year-olds who were just crowned regional champions. And next week, they're headed to the Softball World Series.

"We’re in such a crazy environment with cameras all around us and so many people watching. We have to mentally prepare for that" said Alyssa Chiappa, who plays catcher for the team and is the captain.

This year, due to Covid-19, there aren’t any international teams playing in the softball little league World Series, but South Orangetown went 5-0 in the East Region Tournament championship. So, they would have made the World Series regardless.

All 11 girls will board a bus to North Carolina next week intending to bring home the trophy. But there’s something a bit special about this group in the World Series because this same group of girls has been together on the same team for the past 4 years. Since they were 8 years old, hoping to one day make it.

"They’ve created a bond that’s more like a family than a teammate. They just take each other’s back constantly" said Coach Oscar Nordstrom.

This "family" of softball ladies has 5 days of games ahead of them with a bunch of rounds to get through before they can even think of taking home the title. Chiappa has no doubt, though, that they’ll go all the way.

