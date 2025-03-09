Social Security changing course in going after overpayments

article

The Social Security Administration announced Friday it is changing how it will recoup overpayments.

When a person has been overpaid, the law requires the SSA to seek repayment.

The backstory:

In the past, under the Obama administration and the first Trump administration, common practice was to withhold the next benefit at 100% until accidentally overpaid funds were recouped.

In 2024, under the Biden administration, Social Security announced it was decreasing the default overpayment withholding rate to just 10% from 100%, to help reduce financial hardship on people with overpayments.

The SSA announced on Friday it will return its practice of withholding 100% of a person’s monthly benefit to recoup overpayment charges.

Timeline:

As of March 27, the SSA will mail notices about the new 100% withholding rate.

The withholding rate for those who received an overpayment before March 27 will not change and no action is required.

The new rate of 100% withholding only applies to people who are overpaid after March 27.

People who are overpaid after March 27 will automatically be placed in full recovery at a rate of 100% of the Social Security payment.

By the numbers:

About 72.5 million Americans receive Social Security beneficiaries, though it’s unclear how common or not it is to receive overpayment.

The SSA said implementing this change will recover about $7 billion in the next decade.

What they're saying:

Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, said the move was a "duty" to properly safeguard taxpayer funds.

What you can do:

If someone cannot afford full recovery of their overpayment, they can contact Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 or their local office to request a lower rate of recovery.

Social Security Administration layoffs

Meanwhile:

The Social Security Administration is preparing to lay off at least 7,000 people from its workforce of 60,000, according to a person familiar with the agency’s plans who is not authorized to speak publicly. The workforce reduction, according to a second person who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, could be as high as 50%.

Big picture view:

Layoffs and firings have affected many federal departments since President Trump took office in January.

The president has tapped billionaire businessman Elon Musk to lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which has been tasked with finding and prioritizing what to cut within the federal government.