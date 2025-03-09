Social Security changing course in going after overpayments
The Social Security Administration announced Friday it is changing how it will recoup overpayments.
When a person has been overpaid, the law requires the SSA to seek repayment.
The backstory:
In the past, under the Obama administration and the first Trump administration, common practice was to withhold the next benefit at 100% until accidentally overpaid funds were recouped.
In 2024, under the Biden administration, Social Security announced it was decreasing the default overpayment withholding rate to just 10% from 100%, to help reduce financial hardship on people with overpayments.
The SSA announced on Friday it will return its practice of withholding 100% of a person’s monthly benefit to recoup overpayment charges.
Timeline:
As of March 27, the SSA will mail notices about the new 100% withholding rate.
The withholding rate for those who received an overpayment before March 27 will not change and no action is required.
The new rate of 100% withholding only applies to people who are overpaid after March 27.
People who are overpaid after March 27 will automatically be placed in full recovery at a rate of 100% of the Social Security payment.
By the numbers:
About 72.5 million Americans receive Social Security beneficiaries, though it’s unclear how common or not it is to receive overpayment.
The SSA said implementing this change will recover about $7 billion in the next decade.
What they're saying:
Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, said the move was a "duty" to properly safeguard taxpayer funds.
What you can do:
If someone cannot afford full recovery of their overpayment, they can contact Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 or their local office to request a lower rate of recovery.
Social Security Administration layoffs
Meanwhile:
The Social Security Administration is preparing to lay off at least 7,000 people from its workforce of 60,000, according to a person familiar with the agency’s plans who is not authorized to speak publicly. The workforce reduction, according to a second person who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, could be as high as 50%.
Big picture view:
Layoffs and firings have affected many federal departments since President Trump took office in January.
The president has tapped billionaire businessman Elon Musk to lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which has been tasked with finding and prioritizing what to cut within the federal government.
