Woman wins $10M off lottery scratcher bought by accident in Tarzana

It's not every day you win $10 million by accident.

That's exactly what happened to LaQuedra Edwards, who was at a Tarzana-area Vons grocery store in Southern California on Nov. 2021 when she put $40 into a Scratchers machine, according to California lottery officials.

Edwards was in the middle of deciding which games she wanted to play when "some rude person" bumped into her, prompting her to accidentally hit the button for a $30 200X Scratchers ticket.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"He just bumped into me, didn't say a thing, and just walked out the door," Edwards told lottery officials.

To her surprise, that little run-in would make her $10 million richer!

"I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket), and I almost crashed my car. I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app, and I just kept thinking this can’t be right."

"I’m still in shock," she added. "All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!’"

According to lottery officials, Edwards plans to use the prize money to start a nonprofit and buy a house.

The Vons store where she bought her winning Scratcher received $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Coincidence or fate? You decide!

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.