Snowstorm clobbers parts of New York region; state of emergency upstate

A seemingly endless winter storm that hindered travel across most of the country over the long holiday weekend is delivering a last wallop as it swoops through the Northeast, dumping heavy snow, shuttering hundreds of schools and bedeviling commuters in the region Monday.

The storm dropped more than a foot of snow on parts of the region late Sunday and Monday and could bring 10 to 20 inches (25 to 50 centimeters) total by Tuesday morning from Pennsylvania to Maine, forecasters said. Heavy snow was also expected in the Appalachian Mountains down to Tennessee and North Carolina.

STORM SUMMARY State of Emergency in Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Saratoga and Ulster Counties Gov. Cuomo deploys National Guard Hundreds of storm-related crashes reported Winter Storm Warning in effect for many counties un NY, NJ, CT



"It's moving very slowly, so the snow is just going to continue through the day," National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Vogt said Monday.

By Monday afternoon, the storm had dropped 27 inches of snow in Delanson, New York, 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Albany — the highest snow total in the Northeast so far.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Monday for seven counties in eastern New York and assigned 300 National Guard members to assist with snow removal. State police had responded to more than 740 storm-related crashes statewide since the snow started falling.

>>WHAT IS A BOMB CYCLONE?

Advertisement

>>VIEW LOCAL SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

"We're tough, we've seen it all, we can handle it all," Cuomo said at a storm briefing before urging people to stay off the roads. He told nonessential state employees to stay home.

But some workers had no choice but to trudge through knee-high snow and brush off their cars before heading out on the slushy roads.

"I just hate driving in snow," Kaia Jansson said as she raked snow off her car in Albany. "It's always a mess and it's cold and not fun."

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday at a news conference that the worst was still ahead. He closed state government for nonessential workers at noon.

Only 3 inches of snow was forecast for New York City, where schools were expected to remain open, and 5 inches for Philadelphia.

____

Get up-to-date weather data in the FOX5NY Weather app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

____