Snow removal businesses ready for winter blast

While some New Yorkers may dread this weekend's expected snowstorm, Perry Schulman is ready and ready to go.

Schulman finally has his snowblowers out of storage and in the back of his pickup truck as he prepares to do any necessary snow removal for residents on Long Island.

Schulman's company, Perry's Home Services, had gotten rid of his big machinery at the right time as, New York City and parts of Long Island haven’t seen more than an inch of snow in almost 700 days.

"We sold three big trucks with commercial plows and sanders," he said. "There’s no need for them."

Schulman, a general contractor, remembers making tens of thousands of dollars a storm back in the day.

While he has several dozen contracts with homeowners regardless of the weather, the profit for plowing and snow removal for many isn’t like it once was.

Contracted workers in many towns and villages across Long Island could make well over $100 an hour for snow removal, but we haven’t seen much snow, which leaves them with no choice but to look for other work.

"You find interior work and the guys who can’t, go out of business," Schulman said.

Perry and those who profit from snowstorms are prepared for whatever comes our way this weekend. They hope for some action this winter while others would be happy making it to spring without any.



