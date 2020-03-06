Sneak peak inside new Waldorf Astoria New York

The Waldorf Astoria is one of New York's most famous and maybe even more infamous landmarks. The 13-story hotel opened in March of 1893, 100 years later it was landmarked.

The glamorous New York City hotel has been closed since 2017, when Chinese insurer Dajia began thorough renovations of the building.

Now, well into 2020 it is being transformed into a one of a kind luxury hotel and residences with modern amenities that will take your breath away.

The developer behind the renovation of the historic hotel opened up sales of the building’s condo units Wednesday.

There are more than 375 units available, including studios, four-bedroom homes and penthouses. Many of them feature unique floorplans. Prices start at $1.7 million.

