Snapchat introduces new feature focusing on mental health

Snapchat says it wants its users to know it’s “here for you” with its newest feature focusing on mental health.

The social media platform is introducing “Here For You,” a new tool aimed at providing mental and emotional health support.

The feature, which rolls out in the upcoming months, gives users the opportunity to reach out to local experts for resources when they search certain topics on the app.

It also curates content designed to help the user cope during a difficult time, or give advice on how to support a suffering friend.

The new feature is prompted based on searches relating to anxiety, depression, stress, grief, suicidal thoughts and bullying.