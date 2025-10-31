Judge rules on SNAP benefits: What this means for New Yorkers

The Brief Millions of New Yorkers are bracing to lose their SNAP benefits tomorrow as the federal government shutdown continues, threatening to cut off food assistance for nearly three million people across the state. Across New York City, community groups are scrambling to meet the growing need. In Sunset Park, Brooklyn, the Chinese-American Planning Council has expanded its food distribution efforts to serve hundreds of local residents. Although two federal judges ruled Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration must replenish SNAP food aid benefits despite the government shutdown, experts warn that even a brief interruption could push nearly three million low-income recipients into poverty.



Millions of New Yorkers are bracing to lose their SNAP benefits tomorrow as the federal government shutdown continues, threatening to cut off food assistance for nearly three million people across the state.

Judge rules on SNAP

The U.S. Department of Agriculture had planned to begin freezing food aid payments on Nov. 1, potentially affecting the one in eight Americans who rely on the program to buy groceries.

Although two federal judges ruled Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration must replenish SNAP food aid benefits despite the government shutdown, experts warn that even a brief interruption could push nearly three million low-income recipients into poverty.

Brooklyn food distribution

Across New York City, community groups are scrambling to meet the growing need. In Sunset Park, Brooklyn, the Chinese-American Planning Council has expanded its food distribution efforts to serve hundreds of local residents.

The group is now running a food pantry twice a week, partnering with GrowNYC to distribute fresh produce and vegetables to local families.

"We’re operating a food pantry and distributing 350 shares of fresh produce to our community," said Executive Director Steve May, adding that the effort will continue as long as the need persists.

Long Island restaurant gives back

A volunteer passes out donated food items at New York Common Pantry in New York, US, on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

On Long Island, Struggletown BBQ in Mount Sinai is offering free meals to anyone losing their SNAP benefits during the shutdown. Owner John Leonard says, "We can’t let people go hungry, anyone who shows their SNAP card will get a free sandwich and a drink."

The restaurant has also launched a GoFundMe to help deliver meals and feed furloughed workers across the community.

John says those in need of a meal or anyone looking to volunteer can also reach out at StruggletownCares@gmail.com.

To manage the surge, organizers have set up a reservation system that assigns pickup times and helps keep lines moving. Many of those seeking assistance are seniors and working families struggling to make ends meet as the shutdown threatens to halt SNAP funds.

NY state of emergency

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has already declared a state of emergency and announced new steps to keep food on the table for families, including $65 million in additional state funding to provide 40 million meals through food banks and pantries.

The state is also deploying SUNY and Empire State Service Corps members to help distribute food and exploring ways to use schools as meal hubs during the crisis.

State officials are urging SNAP recipients to complete their recertification applications, even if benefits temporarily lapse, so that their cases remain active once federal operations resume.

How to get food help in New York City

If you need food assistance, several resources are available:

Find a nearby food pantry or community kitchen using the Food Help NYC Map.

Call 311 for 24/7 help finding food assistance in your neighborhood.

Apply for or manage SNAP benefits through ACCESS HRA online or at your local HRA office.

Community Food Connection (CFC), formerly EFAP, funds more than 700 food pantries and community kitchens across the city that provide free groceries and hot meals.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: A store displays a sign accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) purchases for groceries on October 30, 2025 in New York City.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides electronic benefits that can be used like cash to buy food. The program helps low-income workers, seniors, people with disabilities, and families afford groceries.

You can buy:

Breads and cereals

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, fish, and poultry

Dairy products

You can’t buy:

Alcohol, cigarettes, or tobacco

Pet food or household items

Vitamins or medicine

Food eaten in stores or hot foods

How many New Yorkers are on SNAP?

SNAP benefits are federally funded, with New York administering about $650 million per month to nearly three million residents. Hochul and other governors have repeatedly stressed that no state can replace or fully fund SNAP on its own.