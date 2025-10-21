SNAP benefits in New York could be delayed if federal shutdown continues

article

New York officials are warning that if the federal government shutdown drags into November, millions of residents who rely on SNAP food assistance or home-heating support could face delays in receiving benefits.

What is the status of SNAP in New York?

What we know:

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) said the shutdown has not yet disrupted state-administered programs like Public Assistance, SNAP or the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) as of Oct. 17.

"Applications are continuing to be accepted, benefits are being provided, and use of benefit cards are not impacted at this time," the agency said.

However, officials cautioned that federal funding streams are at risk if the budget stalemate in Washington continues much longer. Should the shutdown extend into November, OTDA says benefits for SNAP and HEAP could be delayed until new appropriations are approved.

That could affect hundreds of thousands of New York households that depend on SNAP to buy groceries or HEAP to heat their homes during the colder months.

"This message will be updated as additional information becomes available," the agency noted.

New maximum benefit allotments (effective Oct. 1, 2025 – Sept. 30, 2026)

1 person: $298 (up $6)

2 people: $546 (up $10)

3 people: $785 (up $17)

4 people: $994 (up $19)

5 people: $1,183 (up $25)

6 people: $1,421 (up $31)

7 people: $1,571 (up $35)

8 people: $1,789 (up $33)

Each additional person: + $218

How to apply for SNAP benefits

New York residents can apply for SNAP benefits online.

Once an application is submitted, the Department of Human Services must notify applicants of their eligibility within 30 days. In urgent cases, households that meet specific low-income or high-need criteria may qualify for expedited benefits within five days. Applicants can also name an authorized representative, such as a family member, friend or caseworker, to help with the process or to use benefits on their behalf.

If approved, recipients receive an EBT ACCESS Card, which works like a debit card to purchase eligible food items. Questions about the process can be directed to the DHS helpline at 1-800-692-7462, or by contacting a local county assistance office for more guidance.