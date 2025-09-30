SNAP benefits increasing Oct. 1: here are the new amounts in New York

article

The Brief New SNAP benefit amounts take effect Oct. 1, 2025. A family of four will now receive up to $994 per month. The increases range from $6 to $19 more per household, depending on size.



New York households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see larger monthly benefits starting tomorrow, Oct. 1, under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual cost-of-living update.

What we know:

The new maximum benefit for a family of four is $994 per month, up from $975 last year. Single-person households will now receive up to $298, and larger families of eight can receive up to $1,786.

The annual adjustments are based on the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan, which tracks food prices and inflation.

New work rules for certain adults

You can meet the ABAWD work requirement by doing any one of these (directly from USDA.gov):

Work at least 80 hours a month. This can include paid work, bartering for goods or services, unpaid work, or volunteer service.

Take part in a work program for at least 80 hours a month. Programs may include SNAP Employment and Training or other federal, state, or local initiatives.

Combine work and program hours to reach 80 hours a month. Any mix of employment and approved training counts toward the requirement.

Complete workfare hours each month. The number of hours you must work in a community service or workfare program is based on the amount of your SNAP benefits.

New maximum benefit allotments (effective Oct. 1, 2025 – Sept. 30, 2026)

1 person: $298 (up $6)

2 people: $546 (up $10)

3 people: $782 (up $14)

4 people: $994 (up $19)

5 people: $1,178 (up $20)

6 people: $1,414 (up $24)

7 people: $1,561 (up $25)

8 people: $1,786 (up $30)

Each additional person: + $226 (up $6)

How to apply for SNAP benefits

New York residents can apply for SNAP benefits online.

Once an application is submitted, the Department of Human Services must notify applicants of their eligibility within 30 days. In urgent cases, households that meet specific low-income or high-need criteria may qualify for expedited benefits within five days. Applicants can also name an authorized representative, such as a family member, friend or caseworker, to help with the process or to use benefits on their behalf.

If approved, recipients receive an EBT ACCESS Card, which works like a debit card to purchase eligible food items. Questions about the process can be directed to the DHS helpline at 1-800-692-7462, or by contacting a local county assistance office for more guidance.

SNAP Fiscal Year 2026 maximum allotments and deductions