Border Patrol: Smugglers drop 2-year-old from border wall

article

Smugglers dropped a 2-year-old child from atop the 18-foot-high border wall near San Diego into its father's arms, the U.S. Border Patrol said on Wednesday.

Authorities said that Border Patrol agents witnessed the incident Sunday when using remote video surveillance systems.

The agents saw a group of individuals illegally entering the U.S. by climbing over the border wall. While watching the group, a small child was seen being suspended from atop the wall and being dropped to an awaiting person below, Border Patrol said.

Agents arrived on the scene soon afterward and arrested the group. The child was uninjured. Further investigation revealed that the smuggler had dropped the child into its father's arms below.

"This event could have been catastrophic," said U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. "It is not only unlawful, but inherently dangerous to cross the border anywhere outside of a designated port of entry."

Both the father and child were determined to be citizens of Ghana with no legal status inside the U.S.

Advertisement