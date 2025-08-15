Large fire on the Upper East Side fills NYC skies with smoke | LIVE

article

FOX 5 NY is livestreaming the scene on YouTube Live.

What they're saying:

Residents reported seeing thick plumes of smoke rising from the roof of 305 E. 95th St., between Second and First avenues, around 10 a.m. Citizen video shows the smoke billowing high into the air.

What we know:

The FDNY said the call came in at 10:04 a.m. for a reported fire on the building’s roof.

As of 11:06 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a third alarm, and crews are still working to get it under control.

No injuries have been reported, and operations remain ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.