Smoke reported near Hilton hotel in Midtown

Thick smoke filled the streets near West 54th Street and 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, with people seen rushing out of nearby buildings.

The smoke appears to be coming from the Hilton Midtown, though officials have not confirmed the source.

SkyFOX shows the scene from above, where FDNY crews appear to be assessing the situation on the ground.

Photos from the street show dark smoke billowing from the area and spreading across intersections.

The cause of the smoke remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.