Smithtown Library awaits federal aid after devastating flooding

The Smithtown Library is still trying to recover following the devastating floods that swept across Long Island nearly two weeks ago.

Security camera footage from the library shows the powerful floodwaters consuming the lower level of the library, leaving behind a trail of devastation that is estimated to cost around $10M.

The floodwaters blew out windows, knocked down walls and destroyed everything in its path, including valuable equipment, books, and DVDs.

"I saw my belongings being carried out into the hallway," said Eileen Caulfield, Assistant Director of the library. "I saw my desk, I saw my conference table, I saw my purse."

Most heartbreakingly, the Long Island Historical Room Collection was severely damaged as well. The collection houses documents dating back to the 17th century, including the town's deed and a letter signed by Thomas Jefferson, and is considered the "crown jewel" of the Smithtown Library.

An archivist is now working diligently to salvage what remains of the collection.

The library is not alone, as many residents and businesses in Suffolk County are still waiting to find out if they will receive any federal assistance to begin rebuilding.

Last week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul's emergency declaration was approved by the federal government, but that FEMA money is only for infrastructure and does not include homes and businesses. For that, a major declaration must be announced, but it is unclear when that will happen.

For now, the library is working on restoring power to the building, which could take another six to eight weeks. Once that is completed, the library will reopen to residents.

As for the lower level, a total renovation is needed and officials hope it will be finished by next summer.

FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso reached out to the Governor's Office for more information on funds for the recovery effort, and received this response: "The damage assessment process to secure a major disaster declaration typically takes several weeks. We are working hand-in-hand with our partners at all levels of government to complete this process as quickly as possible."

Previously, a Major Disaster Declaration for the Christmas 2022 storm was granted by the Biden Administration in March 2023.