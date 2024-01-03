Smartphone pinky: Is it real, and how concerned should you be?

Have you ever noticed a slight dent in your pinky, a quirky little imprint courtesy of your beloved smartphone? Welcome to the world of "smartphone pinky," a not-so-official term for an all-too-familiar modern ailment.

Dr. Ajay Padaki, an orthopedic surgeon at Northwell in Syosset Hospital, assures us that while this indentation may not win any beauty contests, it's hardly a 'handful' of trouble for your health.

"It’s not going be anything that impacts the nerve," Dr. Padaki explains, "but certainly, anything that has pressure on your body for a long period of time can cause a small indentation."

So, while your pinky's new groove might not be the latest fashion statement, it's not a signal to press the panic button either.

But wait, there's more in the world of digital dexterity dilemmas! Enter 'texting thumb,' a sore point for avid texters, and 'trigger finger,' where a finger may get stuck in a position – not caused by phones per se, but certainly not helped by them.

Dr. Padaki offers some handy advice: "If you're feeling cramping and you need to change your position, you don't need to avoid using your pink specifically."

Dr. Padaki says he has seen an increase of pateints coming in with hand pain, but it's hard to point the finger at one culprit.

In conclusion, while 'smartphone pinky' might have you feeling slightly bent out of shape, remember: it's just a sign of the times. So, maybe give your hands a little breather – after all, even your pinky deserves a pinky swear of good health!