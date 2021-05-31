Small plane makes emergency landing on 101 Freeway

A small plane has made an emergency landing in the Agoura Hills area on Memorial Day.

Crews responded to a call of an emergency landing on the 101 Freeway near Reyes Adobe Road.

The plane did not hit any vehicles in traffic, officials say.

The cause of the emergency landing is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.