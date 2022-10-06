Small plane crashes in East Hampton, Long Island, killing pilot

article

One person is dead after a small plane crash in East Hampton, Long Island on Thursday afternoon.

According to the East Hampton Town Police Department, at around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a plane crash off of Springy Banks Road, on the water's edge of Three Mile Harbor.

The FAA described the plane as a single-engine Seamax M-22.

The pilot was dead when officers arrived, and no one else was on board, police said.

The FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Suffolk County medical examiner’s office are investigating the crash. Police are seeking any witnesses.

With the Associated Press.