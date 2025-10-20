Small earthquake reported in New Jersey

article

The Brief A magnitude 1.6 earthquake struck right outside of Califon, New Jersey, on Monday, according to the USGS. Tremors were minor and no damage or injuries were reported. Small quakes are not uncommon in the New York–Philadelphia–Wilmington corridor, where seismic activity occurs roughly every few years.



A small earthquake was recorded Monday near Califon, New Jersey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The magnitude 1.6 quake struck about two kilometers east-northeast of the town, in Hunterdon County.

Earthquakes in Tri-State Area

While mild by seismic standards, tremors like this are not unusual for the New York–Philadelphia–Wilmington urban corridor.

The region has experienced small earthquakes every few years and moderate ones roughly twice per century, according to the USGS.

Though earthquakes in the eastern U.S. are less frequent than those in the west, they can often be felt over a wider area.

What does an earthquake feel like?

A magnitude 4.0 quake can be felt up to 60 miles away, while a 5.5 quake can be felt as far as 300 miles.

Most quakes in this region occur along ancient faults buried deep in bedrock formed hundreds of millions of years ago when continents collided and later broke apart. Because these faults are poorly mapped and often inactive, scientists rarely can pinpoint which specific fault caused a given quake.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported from Monday’s tremor.