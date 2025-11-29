Small Business Saturday crucial for local businesses this holiday season

The Brief Small Business Saturday is held annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Experts expect Americans to spend more than $260 billion this holiday season, with more than $100 billion of that going to small businesses. Local businessowners say that the holiday season accounts for a huge chunk of their total annual sales.



Across the U.S. today, shoppers turned their attention to the stores and restaurants that anchor their neighborhoods. For many local business owners, Small Business Saturday can make or break their holiday season.

Jeannette Gollin, a merchandiser at Willow St, said the annual shopping holiday is "huge for us."

"We thrive on people supporting us and coming back and forming relationships with them, so it's pretty important," she said.

In Summit, New Jersey, holiday shoppers filled the sidewalks on Saturday, many stopping at their favorite local stores.

By the numbers:

According to this year's Intuit QuickBooks Holiday Shopping Survey, consumers are expected to spend approximately $263 billion in the U.S. this holiday season, with $109 billion of that going to small businesses. Business owners say the sales they make during the holiday season, especially on Small Business Saturday, account for a significant portion of their annual profits.

Community businesses see huge sales during the holidays

What they're saying:

Illyne Ganley, who owns My Love Story, says the holiday season accounts for "most of my business."

"We count on the end of the year, the last quarter," she said. "[From] Thanksgiving to Christmas is the most important part of the year for us."

Patti Grange at Lavender and Sage says their business will do between 40 and 50% of their sales over the next four weeks.

Those out doing their holiday shopping on the Saturday after Thanksgiving say that they don't mind shelling out a little extra cash if it means supporting small businesses.

"I think this country that we live in, especially now, we should be doing all that," one shopper said. "The economy needs to be better, and I think small businesses can be a part of boosting the economy."

Businessowners tell FOX 5 NY that Small Business Saturday isn't just about ringing up the sales; it's about staying connected to the community that keeps their doors open year after year.