NYC's Fifth Avenue will be transformed into car-free promenade for holidays

Fifth Avenue will soon transform into a car-free promenade, but for one day only.

Holiday Open Streets

What we know:

From 48th to 57th Street, Fifth Avenue will go completely car-free on Dec. 14 to allow pedestrians a chance to freely explore and enjoy the area.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES - 2022/12/04: New York Citys Fifth Avenue went car-free for the first time in half a century, only open to pedestrians in December - the citys largest-ever holiday season-specific Open Street. (Photo by Ryan Rahman/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Fifth Avenue Holiday Open Streets will run from 12 to 6 p.m., serving as a nice break from the constant gridlock traffic New Yorkers often find themselves in during this time of year.

Maps of the street, featuring all the vendors and experiences that will be available, can be found in certain stores and hotels along Fifth Avenue.

This year's map was illustrated by Tanu Vasu.