'Skip the Stuff' begins in NYC: What to know

That is the message from New York City’s Department of Sanitation to food establishments that offer takeout.

Starting Monday, the city is requiring those businesses not to provide utensils, condiments packets, napkins or extra containers to customers unless they specifically ask for them. The same rules apply to delivery apps like Uber Eats.

The city’s goal is to reduce the millions of pounds of single-use plastic waste that it picks up every year.

The New York City Hospitality Alliance is on board.

"Normally we don’t like over-regulation of our city’s small businesses, but this can help cut back on waste, save money and is better for the environment." — Executive director Andrew Rigie

A grace period will be in effect through June 30, 2024. But beginning July 1, the city can start issuing fines for violations within a 12-month period.

The first offense will bring a $50 fine, the second a $150 fine, and the third and subsequent infractions, a $250 fine.