Skims pays civil penalty to resolve consumer fraud allegations, NJ AG reports

The Brief Kim Kardashian's apparel company Skims has agreed to pay a $200,000 civil penalty to resolve consumer fraud allegations, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office. The company will pay the civil penalty to resolve allegations that the company collected sales tax on tax-exempt clothing sold to New Jersey consumers. The company has also agreed to implement reforms to prevent any potential future violations.



Consumer fraud allegations

What we know:

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin released the statement earlier today, Jan. 20.

Online apparel company Skims will pay $200,000 in a civil penalty to resolve allegations that the company collected sales tax on tax-exempt clothing sold to New Jersey consumers.

New Jersey tax law dictates that everyday clothing and footwear are exempt from sales tax; an investigation discovered that Skims allegedly "improperly collected sales tax from New Jersey customers from 2019 through 2024."

The company has also agreed to implement reforms to prevent any potential future violations.