Six-year-old Houston boy looking for family to adopt him

Six-year-old Aidan will always give a smile to anyone who smiles at him. Fox 26’s Sally MacDonald met him at Jumping World in Houston, where he showed her how he can do a flip.

"How did you learn how to do a flip?" she asked.

"It’s easy. Maybe because you’re too old," he told Sally.

Aidan deserves to have a permanent family to love and support him as he grows up.

Parental rights were terminated last year due to neglect.

His siblings were placed in separate homes, but the adoptive families couldn’t take all the children, leaving Aidan in foster care.

"We need a family that has structure, routine, expectations and to be realistic for their own expectations for him as well," said Caitlin Brake, Depelchin Children’s Center.

Aidan does well when he’s in school and busy. He loves superheroes, trucks and being helpful.

"I clean up my room, do the dishes and dusting," he said.

Depelchin Children’s Center understands foster care and adoption comes with both rewards and challenges. That’s why families get special training and trauma counseling.

"They would also get free college tuition, monthly financial support and he would also be covered by Medicaid until he turns 18," said Brake.

If you are interested in adopting Aidan or any other child visit depelchin.org/findingfamilies to find out how to start the process.