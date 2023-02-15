People who live alone in NYC face huge 'singles tax'

Living single in New York City will cost you. New data from Zillow found renters living alone face an annual "singles tax" – an expense the partnered-up don’t have to pay.



It’s a heartbreaking truth if you’re sitting alone in a one-bedroom.

Zillow says you’re paying a $19,500 "singles tax" in New York City. That's the highest in the nation. The lovebirds down the hall are saving an annual average of $39,000.



"And that’s a ton of money you could put that towards a wedding or a down payment on a home," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert.



It’s just not fair. And yes, while you have the freedom to leave the toilet seat up and the dirty dishes out, it will cost you.

StreetEasy found rent is up 18% from one year ago to $3,353 for a one-bedroom apartment in the city.



Getting a two-bedroom and a roommate will help. But shacking up and sharing a small space with that special someone guarantees sizable savings.



"I can’t give anyone advice on their love life. It’s a decision that they’re going to have to make with their partner, but if you have a significant other and you want to move in with that partner, this may give you a little more ammunition to nudge them in this direction," Pendleton said.



If you’re a party of one and proud— move! Detroit and Cleveland have the lowest "singles tax" at $4,483 and $4,387 a year, respectively.