Singer, songwriter Eddie Money dead at 70, family says

Eddie Money, the singer and songwriter famous for “Two Tickets to Paradise," “Take Me Home Tonight," and several other hits in the 1980s has died at the age of 70, according to TMZ.

The 70s and 80s hitmaker died from complications from stage 4 esophageal cancer, according to TMZ.

His family said, "The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music."

Money recently revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer and revealed his battle in the reality show "Real Money".

Money, born Edward Joseph Mahoney, is originally from Brooklyn but moved to California in 1968 to pursue his dream of becoming a rock star. For almost ten years, he performed in clubs in Berkeley, California, before releasing his first album that included the iconic "Two Tickets to Paradise".

Over the span of four decades, Money sold over 28 million records.

He's survived by his wife of over 30 years, Laurie, and 5 children, Zachary, Jessica, Joseph, Julian and Desmond.

This is a developing story, and we'll update it with more information as we get it.