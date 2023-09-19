Sibling cats left at shelter with heartbreaking note: 'My mom can’t take care of me anymore'

article

Two sibling cats in North Carolina are looking for a new home after they were left at an animal shelter with a heartbreaking note.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville said they found the letter on a cat carrier that was left in the shade of its play yard.

"My name is baby, my mom can’t take care of me anymore," the letter read. "Please find me and my sister our next home. Thank you."

The shelter said to whomever left the note, the cats are safe, and they thank the owner for trusting the shelter with the pets.

"We understand you didn’t have another choice, and we hope you are ok," the shelter posted on Facebook.

Animals left with handwritten notes is not totally unusual.

Earlier this year, an animal shelter reunited an abandoned dog after she was found with a handwritten note.

The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, said Lilo arrived at the shelter when a good Samaritan found her wandering with her leash and the note.

"My name is Lilo," the note read. "Please love me. My mom can’t keep me and is homeless with two kids. She tried her best but can’t get help. I cost too much for her. She really loves me and I’m a great dog and love to be loved on. Please don’t abuse me."

"We are so sorry that you had to make the decision to leave her behind," the shelter posted. "We know many folks are struggling to care for their pets right now. We know how hard it must be to give up an animal you so clearly loved because you can’t provide the care she needs. We understand."

Several days later, the shelter posted an update.

"We have an incredible update about Lilo to share with you all....her owner has been found!" the shelter posted, adding that it cannot provide details about the reunion.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.