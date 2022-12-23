4 people busted for selling shrooms, laced candies out of NYC stores

Four people have been arrested following an investigation into the sale of psychedelic mushrooms, also known as "magic mushrooms", at two East Village stores, according to authorities.

Authorities say Steven Phan, the alleged owner of Come Back Daily located at 516 E 11th St., Mohamed Ahir, the alleged owner of City Clouds located at 120 E. 7th St., along with William Brako and Nina Fink, face various drug-related charges.

Photo credit: Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York

The investigation began in response to community complaints, and involved a series of undercover purchases and court-authorized searches, authorities say.

"The NYPD and Office of Special Narcotics responded to community complaints and concerns about illegal drug dealing in commercial establishments. I thank those who care enough about their neighborhoods and protecting public safety to alert us to the ongoing problem of distribution of illegal substances by purportedly legitimate businesses." — Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan

The products were allegedly stored and sold inside a secret back area of Come Back Daily. Authorities say customers would pass through a public section of the store and say a code phrase to a receptionist. Buyers were then directed to a hidden door that led to a back room with a counter, an office/storage area and a lounge. Customers could allegedly purchase illegal controlled substances, such as psilocybin mushrooms in various forms, inside the back area.

Photo credit: Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York

Following a court-authorized search, officers recovered a large quantity of psilocybin mushroom products in various forms, including pills, mushrooms, chocolate bars and gummites. The bust included nearly 1,500 pills, almost five dozen Ziploc bags of mushrooms and several boxes and bags of laced candies. Around $1,884 cash was also recovered.

Photo credit: Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York