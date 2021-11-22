Shortage of vaccinated nurses prompts closure of ER on Long Island

Mount Sinai's Long Beach Emergency Department temporarily closed its doors on Monday because of a nurse staffing shortage as a result of the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, the hospital said.

Healthcare workers who were working on a temporary religious exemption and did not show proof of vaccination by Monday were suspended.

Mount Sinai South Nassau said 99% of the staff is fully vaccinated. Officials said the decision to close the Long Beach ER came after all options were exhausted.

The City of Long Beach posted on Facebook that both the Police Department and Fire Department will be available in the event someone needs transportation to medical care.

Mount Sinai South Nassau said the closure could last a month, or more, as the hospital actively recruits qualified staff who are- vaccinated for the coronavirus.