Triple shooting in Westchester County leaves 1 dead; suspect in custody

A triple shooting in Westchester County left one person dead, and two others hospitalized, as New York State Police took a suspect into custody on Tuesday morning.

Shooting in Somers, NY

Police were called on Monday just after 11:30 p.m. to a complex off Route 6 in Somers, New York.

The triple shooting in Somers, NY left one person dead, and two others hospitalized, state police said.

Who is Fernando Jimenez?

The suspect that state police were looking for – identified as 40-year-old Fernando Jimenez – has been taken into custody without incident.

Police said Jimenez was familiar with the victims.

Putnam Valley schools

Meanwhile, all Putnam Valley schools were ordered closed today, the district said.

"We are in contact with the New York State Police who continue significant police activity throughout Putnam Valley. Some residents remain under shelter-in-place orders. After speaking with law enforcement the decision has been made to close all Putnam Valley Schools today."