Shooting in Belleville, NJ, leaves 1 man dead, child injured; police

Essex County police confirmed to FOX 5 NY that a homicide investigation is underway at an apartment complex in Belleville, New Jersey.

Police say two people were shot Saturday afternoon, including a young child.

According to the County prosecutor's office, a 37-year-old man was fatally shot, and a young child was also shot and is in the hospital.

FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini is live on the scene and says people are beginning to gather.

A woman claiming to be the child's grandmother told FOX 5 NY that the child was shot twice in the leg and is currently receiving treatment.

It is still unclear what the relationship is between the man and the child who was shot.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.