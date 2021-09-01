Expand / Collapse search
1 student hurt in shooting at North Carolina high school, gunman at large

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
News
FOX TV Digital Team

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. - The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said at least one student was hurt after a shooting at Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Wednesday. 

Authorities said all other students are safe but the incident prompted a lockdown while the gunman remains at large.

"Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown" the office posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. "There has been a shooting on school property."

RELATED: Elijah McClain: 5 first responders charged in Black man's 2019 death

The Winston-Salem Police Department is also helping with the investigation. Police also sent out a tweet to parents about the lockdown.

Police blocked roads to the school and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the incident, according to the agency's Charlotte office. Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus. Students and parents could be seen walking away from the campus toward a nearby shopping center.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District tells FOX Television Stations more information will be released soon. 

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

 