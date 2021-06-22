Shocking assault on off-duty NYPD cop with broomstick, baseball bat

The search is on by the NYPD for three men who assaulted an off-duty police officer with a broomstick and a baseball bat in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.

Video of the shocking incident was released by police. It shows the attack on the officer who was dressed in shorts and a shirt with the broomstick.

The 33-year-old victim got into an argument with three other men on Monday at about 11:46 a.m. outside the deli at 1318 Lafayette Avenue. The dispute escalated and one of the suspects struck the cop with a blue wooden stick. The other suspects punched him in the face and upper body.

The assault with the bat was not captured on video.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. The suspects fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, said police.