BALL OF FIRE: Man walking over subway grate survives transformer explosion

A man walking over a subway grate in Queens was severely injured after a transformer exploded below sending a ball of fire and smoke through the ground.

The dramatic video was captured by a security camera at the J&T Supermarket on Farmers Boulevard in St. Albans at about 5:20 p.m. on July 22.

The man, identified by the NY Post as Barry West, fell backward as the ground below him exploded. He then got up and stammered off in the other direction.

Sixty firefighters responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control about 15 minutes later, said the FDNY.

West was taken to Nassau University Medical Center with second-degree burns, according to the Post. He was in good spirits, family members told the paper.

The FDNY said it responded to the same area for a similar incident a day earlier. Video from July 21 at about 4:44 p.m. shows smoke billowing from the subway grate before another ball of fire shot up through the sidewalk.

There were no reports of injuries.

Con Edison was investigating the explosions.

"The safety of the public, our customers, and our employees is our number one priority," said Allan Drury. "We are fully investigating the cause of this event which caused serious injury to a member of the public. We express our sincere concern for the victim and our regret for this incident. We wish him a full and fast recovery."