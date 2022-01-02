Arians says Antonio Brown 'no longer a Buc' after dramatic exit during game against Jets

article

During a press conference following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win against the New York Jets, Bruce Arians announced that Antonio Brown is no longer a Buc.

Late in the third quarter of the Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay wide receiver stripped off his pads and jersey and ran bare-chested from the field, through the end zone and into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.

It appeared to possibly be a show of frustration by Brown, who had three catches for 26 yards. He waved to the fans as he was leaving.

Brown was talking to teammate Mike Evans on the sideline when he began taking off his jersey and pads.

The Buccaneers went on to beat the Jets 28-24.

