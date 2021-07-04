Sheriff: Upstate NY woman tried to decapitate dog with sword

article

An upstate New York woman has been arrested and charged with attempting to decapitate her dog with a sword.

The Albany Times Union reports the Greene County Sheriff's Office says the woman stabbed the animal several times, along with attempting to decapitate it, leaving the dog in "extreme pain" for about eight hours before it was taken for life-saving surgery.

The animal was then taken to a veterinary specialist for further care.

The woman, from Cairo, has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Five other dogs in the woman's home were seized and turned over to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society.

