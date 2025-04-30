NYPD dismantles protest encampment in South Brooklyn over shelter plan

The Brief Protesters have been camping out in shifts along Coyle Street to oppose a planned homeless shelter in Sheepshead Bay. The NYPD cleared out the encampments Wednesday morning as tensions between residents and city officials escalated. The shelter, planned for 2134 Coyle Street, would house over 150 homeless families, but locals say they were blindsided and argue the project lacks transparency.



The NYPD cleared protest encampments in Sheepshead Bay Wednesday morning, where residents had camped out to oppose what they call a "bait-and-switch" homeless shelter plan.

SkyFOX flew over Coyle Street where dozens of demonstrators could be seen alongside tent structures.

Protesters have reportedly been camping out on Coyle Street in shifts, in order to maintain a steady presence outside the proposed shelter site. Their makeshift shelters are covered in flags and signs, while others line nearby corners holding protest banners.

Why you should care:

The site at 2134 Coyle Street is set to become a shelter for over 150 homeless families with children, but residents say the community was blindsided by the plan.

What they're saying:

Many argue the project lacks transparency and fails to address the broader issue of affordable housing in Brooklyn.

The shelter would be the district’s first long-term facility, operated by nonprofit developer Westhab. Protesters claim the plan is a misleading response to the housing crisis.

Those against the proposal also say they’re concerned the site could pose a safety risk to children due to its proximity to daycare centers and elementary schools along Avenue U.

The backstory:

In 2021, Community Board 15 approved a five-story affordable housing development at the site. When the original developer backed out, the new owner pivoted to a shelter model—sparking outrage from locals who say they were never consulted.

Community leaders are now calling for open dialogue with city officials and more sustainable solutions to the homelessness crisis.